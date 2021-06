(WLNS) — We now know how much it costs to ride into space with Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos. According to a recent auction, the price tag is $28 million.

Recently Bezos’ company blue origin held an auction selling off a seat for the flight. Jeff Bezos and his brother will part of the crew, and the launch will take them to the edge of space.

Its expected lift off will be on July 20 on the “New Shepard” rocket.