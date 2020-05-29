United Airlines suspends service from Lansing airport through September

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — United Airlines has temporarily suspended service to its airport through Sept. 30, according to Capital Region International Airport Spokesman Spencer Flynn.

Flynn issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s tentative approval to allow United Airlines to temporarily suspend service to the airport (LAN) due to challenges brought on by COVID-19.

“Airlines and airports alike are experiencing hardships like never before. LAN is a regional economic driver and a gateway to over 500 global destinations, and that will not change. We will continue to offer flights to both Detroit Metro Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport and beyond through our other airlines. While we never want to see a decrease of flights in and out of LAN, we know that this situation is temporary and we look forward to our continued partnership with United Airlines this fall.” “In the meantime, passenger safety is, as always, our number one priority. We, along with our partners, are making modifications throughout the airport, including reducing touch points, increasing sanitizing stations, installing sneeze guards, and modifying furniture layouts to improve social distancing. As passengers begin to travel again, LAN will be there to provide the safest and easiest experience possible.” Capital Region International Airport Spokesman Spencer Flynn.

This story has been updated to reflect the fact that United Airlines, and not the Capital Region International Airport, suspended the flights.