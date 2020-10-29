United Airlines to offer free COVID-19 test for select flights

The airline industry continues to struggle as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on across the world.

To help ease travelers’ concerns, United Airlines is launching the world’s first free COVID-19 rapid tests on certain Trans-Atlantic flights.

The airline will offer the tests as part of a four-week trial on flights between Newark and London.

Passengers from the U.S. would still have to quarantine once they arrive in the United Kingdom but, flyers would know that everyone on their flight has tested negative.