EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The United Resiliency Center is the second of its kind led by nonprofit Common Ground.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services picked the organization to lead a similar center in Oxford, Mich., after the 2021 high school shooting.

Right now, the new center near MSU is under development. Once complete, one official with Common Ground says the East Lansing community and anyone affected by the 2023 MSU shooting will have access to free services like victim advocacy, counseling and support groups.

He said much of the help is centered around meeting people where they are in the grieving process–something the group is familiar with after setting up the Oxford center.

The site of The United Resiliency Center, opening in February on Grand River Avenue. (WLNS)

“Sometimes they want to talk; sometimes they come in and we have a therapy dog,” said Jeff Kapuscinski, Chief External Relations Officer for Common Ground.

“Sometimes they want to come in and play with the dog. For students, we have people for Oxford come in and do homework or meet with student teams or homework teams,” Kapuscinski said. “We are really there to provide whatever services they are asking for or looking for at a particular time.”

Organizers say they expect to have soft openings next month, with mental health support staffing working out of the building by Feb. 1.

That’s not stopping providers from offering services as of now. Officials said the center’s professionals are available as needed. The 24/7 helpline phone number is 517-853-1070, and the website is cgunitedresiliency.org.