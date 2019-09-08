“UNITY Project” ties community together

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In an effort to bring the community closer together for the past two years, the East Lansing Arts Commission installed its one and only “UNITY Project” at the city’s farmers market today.

By participating in an act as simple as wrapping a piece of yarn around a post, the people in East Lansing are finding out that they have more in common than they originally thought.

“One of the reasons I like Michigan State and East Lansing and Lansing so much is how diverse it is and how truly incredible everyone can be themselves to the most purest form,” said Liz Pollack, a student at Michigan State University.

It’s a structure larger than life. At first, it might look confusing, but when you take a closer look, you can see the meaning behind the hundreds of pieces of yarn.

Pollack says it sends a message.

“I think that this project is a great visual representation of how different we are, but how together we are by being in this one place together,” said Pollack.

The project has 32 posts with different identifiers where people wrap yarn around the ones that represent them.

“The point is to just show how everyone in our community has got similarities and differences, but together we make this beautiful web of interconnected people,” said Jessy Gregg, a member of the East Lansing Arts Commission.

Gregg says in a time when our country is divided, it’s important to be proactive about bringing people together.

“Our diversity is our strength, right? When we can learn from other people in our community, then it connects us more deeply with each other and we have sympathies that then we carry through in our lives, so that we can be more considerate and caring of other people,” said Gregg.

“They need to be able to understand that different people have different perspectives on lives, but they are still human and they are still here,” said Pollack.

If you’d like to see the UNITY Project for yourself, it sits right next to the East Lansing Farmers Market in Valley Court Park.