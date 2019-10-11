University of Michigan selected to host Presidential Debate in 2020

ANN ARBOR, MI —

The University of Michigan has been selected as one of the sites for a 2020 presidential debate.

The Ann Arbor campus will host debate no.2 out of a series of three between the Republican and Democratic presidential nominees on Oct. 15, 2020.

The debate will take place at the Crisler Center, which is home to men’s and women’s basketball teams and the women’s gymnastics team.

For generations, @UMich has led the way in advancing understanding of our nation’s biggest issues. Now we have an exciting opportunity to enhance this quality of our public mission as host of a U.S. presidential debate Oct. 15, 2020. @Debate2020UMich https://t.co/BoEovUnSuD pic.twitter.com/KGFYCQZUht — Dr. Mark Schlissel (@DrMarkSchlissel) October 11, 2019

The university is the alma mater of former President Gerald R. Ford, whose legacy lives on in the Ford School of Public Policy, which is helping to lead U-M’s debate initiative, and in his presidential library, which sits on the campus, according to a University of Michigan press release.

The Democratic presidential primary debate is scheduled in Detroit for the 2020 election. The state has hosted multiple primary debates for Republicans and Democrats in the past three decades, but only one debate between presidential nominees, according to MLIVE.com.

That debate took place in 1992 at Michigan State University’s Wharton Center for Performing Arts in East Lansing when incumbent Republican president George H.W. Bush and then-Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton and independent candidate Ross Perot took the podium.

