ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — It is day two of the University of Michigan’s stay–in-place order.

It was issued by the Washtenaw County Health Department to curb an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Our media partners at MLIVE report the health department is taking an education-first approach instead of handing out a penalty or fine for violations of the order, but if that does not work, students could get hit with a misdemeanor charge or a fine between $500-$1,000.