University of Michigan to require face masks starting Wednesday regardless of vaccination status

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) – The University of Michigan will be requiring masks in public for all individuals, even those fully vaccinated, the University announced on Monday.

UoM cited the spread of the Delta variant as a factor in the decision.

Masks will not be required when in private offices, in dorms and dorm common areas (unvaccinated individuals should still wear masks in common areas) or when eating/drinking.

Other instances where masks will not be required include, swimming, being unable to put on/take off a mask due to a disability, receiving a service where temporary mask removal is required, or for children under 2-years-old.