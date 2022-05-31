LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Unlock Michigan has shifted its focus from initiative petitions to public health reform.

The organization will not be submitting the petitions by the deadline and will be focusing on passing legislation for the new Legislature next year.

Unlock Michigan spokesman Fred Wszolek said that while Unlock Michigan has enough signatures, there are not enough to withstand the challenge of the current law.

Wszolek cited that the support of Senator Aric Nesbitt and Rep. Matt Hall will help ensure accountability for next year’s Legislature.

“Bureaucrats should not have free rein to run our state and run it into the ground. The elected representatives of the people must be involved when so much is at stake,” said Senator Aric Nesbitt.

“The days of unelected bureaucrats shutting down our businesses, schools, churches, and day-to-day life with no accountability to elected officials are almost over. Fixing these abuses of power will be a priority for the Michigan House of Representatives,” said Representative Matt Hall.