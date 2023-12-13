LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Mason couple returning from Europe had a surprise that included landing in the frozen tundra and spending hours on a Canadian military base – in barracks.

Nathan Johnson and his wife were returning from a trip to Germany where she underwent an intensive treatment for Lyme disease when the Delta Airlines flight, they were on had to make an emergency landing in Goose Bay Canada.

“You see a big u-turn and it goes from 3 hours left to 40 minutes left,” Johson recalled.

“The pilot comes on to say due to some deicing malfunction with the one of engine mechanism we had to make a landing at the nearest airport.”

Johson is a teacher and said his training in patience paid off during the ordeal.

That nearest airport, was in Goose Bay, New Foundland in Canada. It’s just as isolated as the name implies. It’s just over 1,737 miles Northeast of Lansing. The population of the town, known as Happy Valley-Goose Bay, is 8,109.

Courtesy Photos/Nathan Johnson (WLNS)

“There’s nothing, anywhere,” Johnson said. “It’s snowy. It’s icey.”

The 270 passengers were left on the plane for hours. Some of the more adventurous travelers ventured to the airport lounge.

Around 11 p.m. a second plane arrive – but, the crew handling the aircraft had reached the top of their air time limits. That means, the plane wasn’t going anywhere.

All 270 passengers and crew were ferried to a nearby military barracks for the night.

When passengers were informed of the unexpected stay, frustration and anger from the delays and what he called a lack of communication, boiled up.

“And I’m telling you, the roof of the plane nearly blew off,” he said.

And his wife, who was recovering from the medical procedure was among the passengers who were not thrilled.

“She was frustrated,” he said. “She was sick and tired and over it. I was like, ‘Honey, there’s nothing we – you can’t do.”

On Monday afternoon, a third plane arrived and ferried the stranded travelers to Detroit.

Johnson said while he’s thankful for the aircrews and airport staff, he said more could have been done to handle logistics in the crisis with one simple tool: better communication.

A spokesperson with Delta said crew duty hours had been impacted by weather and runway conditions, adding, “Delta sent additional aircraft to Goose Bay to bring customers to their final destination Monday. We apologize to customers for this inconvenience.”

The airline, Johnson reports, refunded the cost of the couple’s flight as well as $300. On top of that, the couple was paid $650 under European air regulations.