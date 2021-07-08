UP-based beers coming downstate this fall

ESCANABA, Mich. (WOOD) — Upper Hand Brewery, an Escanaba brewery, is shipping its beer downstate at the change of the season.

Upper Hand Brewery, a division of Kalamazoo-based Bell’s Brewery, will be shipping multiple signature beers to Ann Arbor-based distributor Rave Associates in September, followed shortly thereafter by O&W, Inc. and Earl Smith Distributing Co. near the end of October.

“This last push into southeastern Michigan represents the final step of a year-long goal to make Upper Hand beer available statewide,” Sam Reese, director of Upper Hand Brewery, said in a Thursday release. “To everyone from across Lower Michigan who has called, emailed, and sent messages asking when we’d be available in their neck of the woods, it’s finally time.”

The beers heading down to the Lower Peninsula include Upper Hand’s three most popular year-round brands:

UPA (Upper Peninsula Ale), 5.5% ABV

Upper Hand IPA, 7.0% ABV

Upper Hand Light, 4.2% ABV

Other brands will follow. Those include Deer Camp (4.7% ABV), Upper Hand’s fall seasonal amber lager.