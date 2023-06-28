An undated courtesy photo of Seann Pietila. (Courtesy U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old Pickford man was indicted for allegedly communicating via Instagram message about plans to commit an act of violence, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District announced Wednesday.

Seann Pietila faces two counts of transmitting threatening communication in interstate commerce; if convicted, he could face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, the attorney’s office said.

The attorney’s office said Pietila also faces one count of threatening to kill or injure by means of fire, which, in the case of conviction, carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Pietila allegedly sent Instagram messages about antisemitism and neo-Nazism, in addition to glorifying previous mass shooters and expressing his intentions to mimic them, according to the attorney’s office.

Court documents alleged that Pietila expressed admiration for Brenton Tarrant, who was responsible for mass shootings at New Zealand mosques.

According to the documents, investigators found a note on Pietila’s phone with the name of an East Lansing synagogue, a date and a list of equipment. Investigators also found ammunition, magazines, a shotgun, a rifle, a pistol, several knives, a Nazi flag, gas masks and tactical vests in Pietila’s home, the documents said.