UPDATE: 19 injured in knife attack at bus stop in Japan

UPDATE: NHK TV in Japan is quoting police as saying the suspect in a knife attack that wounded at least 19 people at a bus stop just outside Tokyo has died.

Police wouldn’t publicly confirm the reports and it wasn’t clear how many had died in Tuesday’s attack.

The local fire department told The Associated Press that one person had died.

Some Japanese media outlets are reporting at least three deaths, while some are saying two, including the attacker.

Reports said the attacker approached a group of children at the bus stop with a knife in each hand screaming “I will kill you!”

NHK national television, citing police, said that a bus driver told officials that a man holding a knife in each hand walked toward the bus and started slashing children.

NHK said a suspect was captured and two knives were found at the spot. The report said the suspect slashed his own neck and was in serious condition, but police wouldn’t confirm those details.

Television footage showed emergency workers giving first aid to people inside an orange tent set up on the street, and police and other officials carrying the wounded to ambulances.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.