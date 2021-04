LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – This morning around 3 AM, The Lansing Police Department responded to a shooting in South Lansing in the 3200 block of S. Martin L. King.

A 36-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police tell 6 News there has been no one arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department 517-483-4600.