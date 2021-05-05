UPDATE: Bullet holes in apartment near where dead body was found in fire

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — What started this morning as a report of a fire quickly turned into a death investigation.

One person was found dead, burned, outside of a Lansing townhouse in the 4100 block of Woodbridge Dr. Lansing Police, the Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Lansing Fire Department and a medical examiner were all on the scene this morning.

As investigators worked to piece together what happened, people who live nearby told 6 News shots were fired just moments before the call of the fire came in.

“We just woke up to a lot of gunshots,” said Jaisha Martin, the resident of the townhouse that got shot. “I screamed, my daughter asked if everything was okay and we noticed all the bullet holes.”

Multiple bullets piecrced the walls of Jaisha Martin’s home — at least one, hit the family’s television.

She lives about 100 yards away and across the street from where the fire was reported and body was found. While she can’t say i the two are related, she said the bullet holes and deadly fire are enough to make her leave.

“Were moving, my kids are going to a hotel today and I’m finding a new place,” Martin said. “It was the scariest thing that’s ever happened to me. It was too close. The shots were too close.”

Investigators have not said if the fire was intentional or accidental, or if there’s any connection between the fire and the gunshots.

As of now, there are still more questions than answers.

Lansing Police officials told 6 News they are expecting to have more information in the morning, so stay tuned to 6 News online, on air and on the app as we continue to monitor this developing story.