LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Consumers Energy, DTE and the Lansing Board of Water & Light on Sunday at 12 p.m. were reporting the following numbers of power outages and customers affected:
Consumers Energy–Total Outages 1,085
- Washtenaw County: 41.9% of customers without power
- Livingston County: 33.2% of customers without power
- Eaton County: 46.3% of customers without power
- Ionia County: 17.5% of customers without power
- Jackson County: 22% of customers without power
- Ingham County: 13.9% of customers without power
- Clinton County: 10.2% of customers without power
- Shiawassee County: 1.6% of customers without power
Detroit Edison–Total Without Power 56,929
Board of Water & Light–Total Outages: 539 lines down; affecting 9,759 customers