LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Consumers Energy, DTE and the Lansing Board of Water & Light on Sunday at 12 p.m. were reporting the following numbers of power outages and customers affected:

Consumers Energy–Total Outages 1,085

  • Washtenaw County: 41.9% of customers without power
  • Livingston County: 33.2% of customers without power
  • Eaton County: 46.3% of customers without power
  • Ionia County: 17.5% of customers without power
  • Jackson County: 22% of customers without power
  • Ingham County: 13.9% of customers without power
  • Clinton County: 10.2% of customers without power
  • Shiawassee County: 1.6% of customers without power

Detroit Edison–Total Without Power 56,929

Board of Water & Light–Total Outages: 539 lines down; affecting 9,759 customers