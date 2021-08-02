UPDATE: DeWitt Township police continue break-in investigation

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– Police in DeWitt Township say they’re still searching for several people responsible for breaking into homes on Friday evening.

The break-ins happened in several areas, including DeWitt Rd and Clark Rd, Airport Rd and Howe Rd, and Turner Rd and State Rd.

Based on some video footage and witness information, the suspects are believed to be three or four black men in their late teens or early twenties.

Police were looking for an older Chevy Impala (2000-2004,) possibly gray, with round taillights, however that car is believed to have been found in East Lansing. Investigators now believe they’re looking for a 2008 White Jeep Commander which was stolen in the area where the Impala was found.

