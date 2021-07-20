UPDATE: Dog found in garbage truck on the mend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A dog found in a garbage truck yesterday by a Granger employee is still recovering from her life-threatening injuries, but is doing better according to the Capital Area Humane Society.

The dog was discovered around 6 a.m. on Monday morning as the garbage truck was being unloaded. It’s unclear how long the dog was in the garbage truck. The dog was originally found in a commercial-grade dumpster.

The dog remains at an emergency veterinary clinic receiving the care she needs. Her condition has been upgraded from guarded to stable and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Capital Area Humane Society gave Granger a special thank you because he saved her life.

“Without his keen eye, she would have certainly suffered a horrific fate. For those of you who have shown interest in the Granger employee, he is not available for adoption either,” CAHS said in a statement.

The dog will remain in protective custody until the incident has been fully investigated. CAHS says the dog is not available for adoption, and this case continues as an open cruelty investigation.

Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC) is now investigating the case and is asking if you know any information to contact ICAC at (517) 676-8370.