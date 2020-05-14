UPDATE: Douglas Avenue to be Closed for Sewer Repairs

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Lansing Public Service Department announced that Douglas Avenue, between Polly Avenue and Benjamin Drive, will be closed for sewer repairs starting on Thursday, May 14, 2020.



The work is now expected to be complete by Wednesday, May 20, 2020.



Detours will be provided (see below).



Eastbound Detour:

South on Benjamin Dr.

North on Thompson St.

Westbound Detour:

South on Thompson St.

North on Benjamin Dr.

For additional information, please contact the City of Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4455.