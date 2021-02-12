UPDATE: Four people speak out against MSU cutting swimming and diving at Board of Trustees meeting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University held a Board of Trustees meeting today and four people spoke out against MSU cutting their swimming and diving program.

The program has been in the spotlight frequently as of late. On Wednesday, 11 female student-athletes who decided to sue MSU when they eliminated their program had a hearing in federal court.

Today, the group was brought up several times at the MSU Board of Trustees meeting. Robbin Tenglin Makled, Mike Darbee, Kathy Fish, and Adam Grant took advantage of the public comment time to say they weren’t happy with this decision.

It’s a mixed bunch that includes a chemical engineer, an author, and a high school teacher, but apparently, they all have a connection to the MSU swimming and diving program.

In addition, multiple board members said they really respect the resiliency that so many of the swimmers and divers have shown, and said they’ve raised some important questions.

The 11 female student-athletes who sued MSU are still waiting to hear from a federal judge, so it’s safe to say this is a story that’s not going away any time soon.

