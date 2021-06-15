UPDATE: Grand Ledge manhunt started with suspected Kalamazoo County pharmacy break-in, 6 total in custody

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — At about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post tried to stop a car heading east on I-96 at the request of the Drug Enforcement Agency.

The DEA had asked the MSP to pull over the car because it was suspected of breaking into a pharmacy in Kalamazoo County.

The driver of the car did not stop, and a pursuit started. Troopers followed the car on M-100 into Grand Ledge and eventually lost sight of the car in a construction zone.

A little bit later, they found the car crashed into the yard of a house in Grand Ledge.

The family that lives in the home that the car crashed into told 6 News that they were woke up by the crash. Their lawn and deck were damaged and the car appeared to damage some bikes. The family didn’t suffer any injuries.

Troopers were able to take one person into custody at the crash while another suspect was on the loose.

Through a witness statement and further investigations, the other suspect was identified in a car with four other people.

That car was found and stopped on I-96 near Lansing Road and all five people in the car, including the second suspect who fled the crash site, were taken into custody.

MSP said that incident will continue to be investigated by the DEA.