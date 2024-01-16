LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — More information on the weekend flood that soaked Lansing City Hall’s 9th and 10th floors.

City spokeswoman Natalie Hufnagel tells 6 News the flooding was caused by a leak in a pre-heat coil in the city’s heating and cooling system. City Hall first opened in 1958, is heated and cooled by water and steam.

Hufnagel says “Some condensate leaked into part of the 10th and 9th floor damaging some ceiling tiles and parts of the floors wet.”

Images provided to 6 News by Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope show puddles of standing water in the hallway on the 9th floor leading to the mayor’s office and the clerk’s offices. The images also show pooling on the carpeting in the entry area of the Tony Benavides City Council Chambers on the 10th floor.

“The leaking coil was isolated and the water cleaned up,” she says by text. “We’re looking at a few thousand [dollars] for cost of staff time, extraction of water on floors and carpets, and replacing those impacted ceiling tiles.”

City Hall has been a drag on city finances for nearly a decade. City officials have said keeping the obsolete building open and safe costs taxpayers over a half million dollars a year.

This is not the first water damage to City Hall, either. In August of 2021, a steam heating tank — designed to collect water condensate from the steam system — burst, flooding the 10th and 9th floors. Some of the water also leaked down to the 7th and 8th floors causing damage to ceiling tiles.

Former Mayor Virg Bernero struck a tentative deal to sell the building, considered an outstanding example of mid-century modern architecture, to Chicago developer J. Paul Beitler. The proposal would have redeveloped the city hall into a hotel and restaurants overlooking the state capitol building.

But when Andy Schor was elected, he suspended the consideration of a sale of the building while the city worked to find a location for police operations, lock up and the 54-A District Court.

Voters in November 2022 approved a $175 million bond proposal to build a new public safety facility on South Washington Ave. That cleared the way for Schor to begin looking for a new location for City Hall.

A new location got a boost in a state budget with a $40 million appropriation. The money is being dedicated to revamping the old Masonic Temple on Capital Ave., just blocks away from the current location. Schor’s team has previously said Schor is interested in pursuing Beitler’s project proposal from 2017. Beitler has said he is interested in making his proposal a reality for the city.