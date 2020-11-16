Update: Lansing Police identify victim killed on Marion Street

Lansing Police have identified the man killed in a shooting last week, just south of West Mount Hope Avenue, near South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Police say 22-year old Kevin Adams was found in the roadway in the 2400 block of Marion Street around 9 PM on Wednesday, November 11th.

Adams was from Jackson.

Details about this case are limited but police say they have not made any arrests and are still investigating.

They’re encouraging anyone who might have information about this deadly shooting to call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP. Remember, you don’t have to leave your name, to leave a tip.