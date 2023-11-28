LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police confirm a 33-year-old man who was shot Tuesday has died. He becomes Lansing’s 14th homicide of 2023, and the fifth in ten days.

Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Alpha St. Tuesday. They located the man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

A person of interest has been taken into custody, police said. The investigation is ongoing as detectives work to determine the sequence of events that led up the shooting.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600 and choose option 5, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7876, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department’s Facebook page.