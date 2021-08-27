UPDATE: MSP Fugitive Team investigated Bath Township home

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)–The Michigan State Police Fugitive Team was at the 6300 block of Short Street in Bath Township yesterday.

6 News was on scene and says the home is a duplex-style house in a neighborhood, and there were several troopers on scene.

Bath Township Police on scene

MSP and other law enforcement are outside a house in East Lansing

Michigan State Police say they were at the home to arrest a subject on a parole absconder warrant for another agency.

The Michigan State Police Fugitive Team used a technique that surrounded the home and called the person’s name to exit the residence.

The Michigan State Police told 6 News the subject was arrested without any incident.