UPDATE: MSP Fugitive Team investigated Bath Township home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)–The Michigan State Police Fugitive Team was at the 6300 block of Short Street in Bath Township yesterday.

6 News was on scene and says the home is a duplex-style house in a neighborhood, and there were several troopers on scene.

Bath Township Police on scene
MSP and other law enforcement are outside a house in East Lansing

Michigan State Police say they were at the home to arrest a subject on a parole absconder warrant for another agency.

The Michigan State Police Fugitive Team used a technique that surrounded the home and called the person’s name to exit the residence.

The Michigan State Police told 6 News the subject was arrested without any incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar