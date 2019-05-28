UPDATE: MSU names current Stony Brook University leader as new president

UPDATE – The Michigan State University Board of Trustees has unanimously voted to approve Dr. Samuel Stanley Jr, the current president of Stoney Brook University in New York, as the new president at MSU. During this morning’s board meeting member of the search committee spoke out in support of the selection. Stanley will become the 21st president of Michigan State in 164 years. He is expected to officially begin in his position August 1.

Stanley said he watched the Larry Nassar sex assault scandal unfold from a distance. In a news conference after his announcement, Stanley said MSU has implemented a number of important steps to change campus culture pertaining to reporting Title IX violations. He said the university will continue those steps.

According to our media partners at MLive, during Stanley’s tenure, Stony Brook University had a history of alleged violations of Title IX, a federal law requiring public universities to investigate and respond to claims of sexual harassment.

Stony Brook University was among 76 universities investigated by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights for their handling of sexual violence cases.

In 2015, a graduate student sued the university for Title IX violations, alleging Stony Brook officials were indifferent to her sexual assault. A second lawsuit was filed in 2018 by another student who alleged a history professor sexually harassed her.

He has been the head of Stony Brook University since 2009.

ORIGINAL STORY: East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – The MSU Board of Trustees is holding a meeting this morning at 10am to discuss “personnel action.”

According to sources, 6 News has confirmed the MSU Board plans to name Stony Brook University President Samuel Stanley Junior as the new permanent president of MSU.



Stanley is oringially from Washington state. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Chicago and a medical degree from Harvard Medical School. He did his resident training at Massachusetts General Hospital.