UPDATE: Police release name of suspect in Ionia County double stabbing

UPDATE: The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect who was arrested in a double stabbing in Ionia County earlier this month.

Carl Lee Harbenski, 28, of Pewamo Michigan was arraigned on home invasion 1st degree, assault with intent to commit great bodily harm, felonious Assault, and Attempted Home Invasion 1st Degree today.

Harbenski’s bond was set at $500,000 cash.

The incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. on Feb. 3 at the 200 block of Pearl Street, a residential neighborhood in the Village of Hubbardston.

Deputies responded to a home invasion that resulted in the stabbing of two people inside the home.

Initial investigation found that the intruder attacked the two people with a knife and caused serious injuries to one person and minor injuries to the other person.

The suspect fled the home in an unknown direction.

