UPDATE: Prosecutor dismisses East Lansing Police criminal file

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — A prosecutor has dismissed an East Lansing Police Department officer’s criminal file citing a lack of body/dash cam video and a lack of information that a use of force complaint existed.

The dismissal comes after the East Lansing City Manager, George Lahanas on Friday asked the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the arrest.

Last month, an investigation by the Michigan State Police found the use of force by an East Lansing Police Officer during a controversial arrest in December 2019 was appropriate.

City Manager George Lahanas saw the video of the arrest was reviewed by State Police, but it was not reviewed by county prosecutors.

Lahanas said city officials thought that would be standard procedure and Lahanas is now requesting a review by the prosecutor’s office in this case.

In an e-mailed statement to 6 News, Juvenile Justice and Community Outreach Coordinator for Ingham County wrote:

“When our office reviewed the December warrant request on Mr. Loggins, there was no information that there was a use of force complaint, nor were the dash cam or body cam videos included. The warrant was authorized based on the police report. When I became aware that Mr. Loggins’ case was one authorized by our office, I reviewed the police report and we requested the videos. Those were received last Friday, I believe. I subsequently asked the original reviewing attorney to re-review the case with the new information. We then mutually agreed that had our office had all the information for the December event at the time the case was reviewed, we would have not authorized. Therefore, based on the totality of the circumstances, with no specific individual findings, we believed that the interests of justice required a dismissal of the warrant and we filed paperwork to do that.” Juvenile Justice/Community Outreach Coordinator Scott Hughes

East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas has issued the following statement regarding a complaint of excessive force stemming from an arrest made by the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) on December 28, 2019:

“The City of East Lansing has requested a use of force review from the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office regarding a complaint of excessive force. The City was notified this week by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office that they did not perform a video review of the use of force during an arrest made by ELPD last December, which resulted in a subsequent complaint of excessive force. It was the City’s understanding that this was a regular part of their review for charges. ELPD requested a review of the use of force from the Michigan State Police (MSP) on March 13, 2020. That review found no excessive force, but MSP did note in support of their finding that the Ingham County Prosecutor’s review resulted in the issuance of charges against the individual arrested and not the officer who had been the focus of the MSP review. As we have now learned that the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office did not do a video review of the arrest, we have requested that they complete a use of force review in this case.” City Manager George Lahanas

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The City of East Lansing has requested that the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office review an excessive force complaint against the city’s police department.

City manager George Lahanas made the request, even though a Michigan State Police investigation found that there was no excessive force used during a December 2019 arrest.

Video from body and police car dash cameras were examined as part of that investigation.

Apparently East Lansing city officials were told that the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office had not reviewed the video, even though, in a statement released Friday, Lahanas said the city was under the impression that the prosecutor’s office was part of the excessive force complaint against the police.

After the MSP review charges were brought by the prosecutor against the person arrested and not the officer who had been the focus of the review.

