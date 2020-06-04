UPDATE: Second 19-year-old charged in 17-year-old Lansing girl’s murder

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — A second 19-year-old man has been charged in the murder of 17-year-old Treasure Stewart-Adams.

Garrett Lifsey was arraigned today in 54-A District Court with being an accessory after the act of a felony and removing a dead body without a medical examiner’s permission.

The other 19-year-old involved in the murder, Amadio Gonzales, was arraigned June 2 and faces the following charges:

Homicide, open murder Tampering with evidence 3 counts of weapons felony firearm Dead bodies removed with medical examiner permission

The case investigation began Tuesday, May 26 when Stewart-Adams of Lansing was reported missing. On Friday, May 29, Michigan State Police found her body in Washtenaw County.

According to the Michigan State Police, evidence found at the scene lead investigators to believe that the girl was a homicide victim.

Lansing Police found and arrested Gonzales Saturday afternoon in Lansing.

