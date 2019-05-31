UPDATE: Strampel trial continues
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)-- - In the second day of testimony, former students from the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine testified about sexual and inappropriate conversations they claim to have had with ex-Dean William Strampel behind closed doors.
Former student Alicia Flores testified that her first encounter with Strampel made her uncomfortable. She says she went to Strampel to appeal to take a practice exam for her board certification in 2017. During the meeting, she claims Strampel mentioned another female student at a different university whom he reprimanded after she allegedly told others she gave Strampel oral sex to get out of a DUI charge. She testified that Strampel told her he ended that student's medical career when he heard about those statements.
Flores claims she brought her father to a second meeting with Strampel because the conversations in the first meeting made her uncomfortable.
Strampel faces second- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charges, as well as willful neglect of duty related to his handling of former MSU doctor Larry Nassar.
The trial will resume on Monday, June 3 at 8:30 a.m.
We will have a full report on the day's proceedings 6 News at 6.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- UPDATE: 12 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting; suspect dead
- Michigan man steals from Walmart 3 times in one day
- A simple guide to stop smoking
- President Trump announcing Second Term Presidential Run
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ALERT: Motorcycle accident near Frandor leaves at least one person injured
At least one person is injured at a motorcycle accident just East of US 127Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
UPDATE: 12 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting; suspect dead
Police entered the building and got out as many employees as they could, then exchanged fire with...Read More »
-
Michigan man steals from Walmart 3 times in one day
According to police, he forced open the closed doors and dragged the stolen items to his car...Read More »