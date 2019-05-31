News

UPDATE: Strampel trial continues

Posted: May 31, 2019 01:46 PM EDT

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)-- - In the second day of testimony, former students from the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine testified about sexual and inappropriate conversations they claim to have had with ex-Dean William Strampel behind closed doors.

Former student Alicia Flores testified that her first encounter with Strampel made her uncomfortable. She says she went to Strampel to appeal to take a practice exam for her board certification in 2017. During the meeting, she claims Strampel mentioned another female student at a different university whom he reprimanded after she allegedly told others she gave Strampel oral sex to get out of a DUI charge. She testified that Strampel told her he ended that student's medical career when he heard about those statements.

Flores claims she brought her father to a second meeting with Strampel because the conversations in the first meeting made her uncomfortable. 

Strampel faces second- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charges, as well as willful neglect of duty related to his handling of former MSU doctor Larry Nassar. 

The trial will resume on Monday, June 3 at 8:30 a.m.

