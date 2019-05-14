UPDATE: Suspect charged in double murder

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – The man who police and prosecutor’s say was on a “killing spree” last week was officially charged in court.

Police and prosecutors are accusing 27-year-old Kiernan Scott Brown of murdering 26-year-old Kaylee Ann Brock from Holt and 32-year-old Julie Ann Mooney from Williamston.

He faces two counts of open murder and two counts of armed robbery, and police believe he planned to kill two more women before he was caught.

When deputies arrested Brown on Friday, they say he showed them pictures on his phone of the two women that he killed.

Both of the victims families released statements about them.

Mooney’s family saying, “She gave openly of herself and her time, with a gracious and kind heart.”

Brock’s family says “Kaylee was the only person I knew that loved everyone. No matter the situation she always had a smile on her face.”

6 News spoke with an ex-girlfriend of Brown today who didn’t want to show her face on camera. She says while she did see him get aggressive in the past, she never thought it would get this bad.

“I just knew just things wasn’t right but I guess I didn’t see that one really coming,” said Brown’s ex-girlfriend. “Like I knew the mindset of his but to actually be on that tip was a little bit scary, you know, this one was just like play the nice guy and then the littlest things just set him off.”

She says her and Brown dated on and off for a year and even though they haven’t talked in a while, she feels much better knowing he is behind bars.

She feels like she could have been one of the other women he was targeting.

His next court date has been set for May 30th in the 55th District Court in Ingham County before Judge Thomas Boyd.