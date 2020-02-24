UPDATE: Suspect in Kevin Bacon murder case deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial, Argus Press reports

UPDATE (4:44 02/24/ 2020):

The suspect in the Kevin Bacon murder case, Mark Latunski, has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial on charges, according to the Argus-Press.

Latunski, 50, is charged with open murder and mutilation of a body in connection with the Dec. 28, 2019 death of 25-year-old Bacon.

Court documents have given gruesome details into the killing of Bacon, a Swartz Creek man, on Christmas Eve or early Christmas Day.

>>>NOTE: SOME OF THESE DETAILS ARE GRAPHIC

According to the records, Kevin Bacon had been stabbed in the back, his throat cut and his body hung by his ankles.

Part of him were also eaten.

Bacon was found in the home of suspect Mark Latunski near Morrice in Shiawassee County.

Latunski was arrested and has been charged with murder and mutilating a body.

According to our media partners at MLive, Latunski told police he admitted to hanging Bacon from the ceiling rafters and eating parts of Bacon’s body.