Update: Suspect to be charged in Adrian Meijer stabbing

ADRIAN, MICH. (WLNS)— A man was arrested and will face charges in the stabbing death of an 85-year-old man, at a Meijer store in Adrian.

According to police, 29-year-old Alarick John Guajardo also of Adrian, remains in custody at the Lenawee County Jail pending arraignment in 2A District Court. He faces one count of Open Murder, one count of Weapons-Carrying Concealed, and one count of Weapons-Dangerous Weapons- Carrying with Unlawful Intent.

At this time, it does not appear that the victim knew the suspect. The investigation into the motive for this crime, as well as the events leading up to the event are still under investigation.

Adrian Police Chief Vincent Emrick says Guajardo was arrested and was unable to flee because a woman who witnessed the attack held him at gunpoint until the police arrived. The woman with a handgun ordered the 29-year-old suspect to the floor and held him there until officers took him into custody. Emrick says she has a concealed pistol license.

