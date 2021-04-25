UPDATE: Two Central Michigan University students shot in Mount Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WLNS) — The Isabella County Sherriff’s Office says the two men shot at a party in Mount Pleasant around 12:45 A.M. on Saturday were Central Michigan University students.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in Union Township in Isabella county.

According to the Isabella County Sherriff’s Office, the incident left a 20-year-old and 23-year-old in critical condition. The 20-year-old man was transported via helicopter to Hurley Medical Center.

According to Central Michigan University’s newspaper, CM Life, the 20-year-old is allegedly believed to be Central Michigan University’s Quarterback John Keller.

Isabella County Sheriff’s Office stated a party occurred at an apartment when other individuals arrived a fight broke out. During the fight, at least one person went out to their car to get a weapon and started shooting it either at the apartment or inside the apartment, hitting the two victims.

The Isabella County Sherriff’s Office states the 23-year-old victim was last reported in stable condition. The 23-year-old that was airlifted to Hurley Medical Center is improving but is still in serious condition.

The ICSO stated this is currently under investigation, and any further information on these two students relating to their CMU connection should be directed to the CMU public relations department. The ICSO detectives are pouring over multiple tips, leads and social media posts.

If anyone has information, such as cell phone video, social media pertinent discussions and/or

information please contact isabellasheriff@isabellacounty.org, or www.isabellacounty.org (under the Sheriffs Office tab in the anonymous tip section.)



You can also call the Case Detective at (989) 779- 3346