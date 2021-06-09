UPDATE: Two in critical condition following crash in Eaton County

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police were on scene today investigating a crash that occurred near the intersection of Canal Road and Rossman Highway.

Officials said it happened just after 5:00 a.m. in Eaton County. One Trooper said the driver of a van was going northbound while a pickup truck was coming eastbound.

The preliminary investigation shows that the pickup truck holding six passengers failed to stop at a stop sign.

A few updates about the car crash that occurred sometime after 5:00 a.m. this morning,

The driver of the van is a 61-year-old man from Eaton Rapids. The man is currently in the hospital and is in critical condition.

The driver who caused the accident is a 17-year-old boy from Potterville, who was taken into the hospital for injuries.

A 16-year-old boy who was in the bed of the truck was thrown from the pick-up at the time of the accident. The teenager is currently in critical condition.

The four remaining passengers of the pick-up all ranged from the ages of 16 to 17, and all were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

After being closed for around four hours, the roadway has been re-opened.

