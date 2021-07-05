UPDATE: Two people pass away from multi-car crash at E. Saginaw and N. Cedar Streets

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The Lansing Police Department confirms two people passed away from a multi-car accident that happened this morning.

Around 3:15 a.m. the Lansing Police Department responded to calls about a multi-car accident at the corner of East Saginaw and North Cedar Streets, near Quality Dairy.

Lansing Police say and officer was nearby and heard the accident when it happened. The officer upon arrival saw two cars that were severely damaged with multiple people involved.

Lansing Police says paramedics arrived on the seen shortly after, and multiple victims were taken to a local hospital. Police told 6 News 1 victim is in critical condition and 1 is currently in stable condition, and two people passed away.

Neighbors who heard and seen the crash tell 6 News they were taken back by the loud crash sounds, and says one driver seemed to be driving almost double the speed limit.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and 6 News will continue to have the latest on this multi-car crash and reported on the incident all morning long.