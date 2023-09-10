EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — 6 News will be posting a livestream at 5 p.m. Sunday of a scheduled news conference with Michigan State University Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff and Vice President/Director of Athletics Alan Haller, in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against MSU football coach Mel Tucker.

At 5 p.m.

6 News has confirmed that the details of the allegations, originally reported early this morning by USA Today, are accurate.

The press conference, taking place in the Spartan Stadium North End Zone media center, is scheduled for 5 p.m., and could be subject to delays and/or adjustments.

The press conference begins at 5 p.m.