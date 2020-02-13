UPDATE: Western Michigan woman wanted for husband’s death arrested in Rome

A picture taken on November 28, 2018 shows the Pisa Tower in Pisa. – The Leaning Tower of Pisa is now stable and has even straightened slightly thanks to engineering work to save the world-renowned tourist attraction, experts said on November 21, 2018. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY CHARLES ONIANS (Photo credit should read TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS): In 2002, a man’s body was found off a two-track near a blueberry farm in Ottawa County, Michigan.

Now, 6 News has an update regarding a suspect in connection with the killing of the man.

The Associated Press reported today that police in Rome have identified a Western Michigan woman who is wanted in the 2002 death of her husband.

Beverly McCallum was identified after checking into a hotel in Rome — and hotels in Italy require upon registration that the guest be logged into a database that is linked with the police department.

A police spokesperson said the database identified the suspect with an international arrest warrant for the 2002 murder.

U.S. authorities then began a process to extradite McCallum from Pakistan, the country in which she was thought to have been residing.

McCallum is one of three suspects wanted in connection with the homicide of then-35-year-old Caraballo. The two others charged with conspiracy to commit homicide and mutilation of a dead body include: Christopher McMillan, 41 and Dineane Ducharme, 39.

In 2019, 6 News updated the cold case murder of Caraballo and stated that those three people had been charged in Caraballo’s murder.

Back when 6 News reported the update, one of the suspects was on the way to returning to Michigan to be formally charged.

McMillan was in the Eaton County Jail on a $1 million bond.