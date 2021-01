Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Several law enforcement officials say the woman who was reportedly shot in the neck inside the capitol building has died of her injuries, reports NBC’S Pete Williams and MSNBC’s Michael Del Moro in a Tweet.

BREAKING: Several law enforcement officials say the woman who was shot inside the Capitol building today has died, per NBC's @PeteWilliamsNBC — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) January 6, 2021

The Washington Post’s Peter Hermann posted a similar Tweet.

D.C. police say the woman who was shot inside the U.S. Capitol earlier today has died. No other details were provided. — Peter Hermann (@phscoop) January 6, 2021

<<<This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available>>>