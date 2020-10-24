UPDATED POLL: Senator Gary Peters still leads Senate race against republican opponent John James

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) The state of Michigan is in the middle of a highly-contested race for the U.S. Senate.

Thanks to EPIC MRA, an updated poll is now showing where voters currently stand with less than two weeks to go before election day.

When voters were asked if the election was held today who they would vote for, 45% said they would vote for incumbent Senator Gary Peters. 39% of voters say they would vote for challenger John James. 11% remain undecided, while 5% say they are voting for a third party.

Voters were also asked how they felt the direction of the country was headed. 59% voted the Country is on the wrong track, while 28% say the Nation is headed in the right direction. 13% of voters remain undecided on the topic.

The information from this poll is based off of 600 Michigan voters conducted for WLNS-TV and its partner stations by the Lansing-based firm EPIC MRA. The margin of error is 4%.