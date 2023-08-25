LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The three major electricity providers for the 6 News viewing area currently report the following outage numbers:

Consumers Energy:

  • TOTAL: 164,693 customers out
  • Wastenaw County: 54.7% of customers without power
  • Jackson County: 36% of customers without power
  • Livingston County: 64.1% of customers without power
  • Ingham County: 35.5% of customers without power
  • Eaton County: 59.3% of customers without power
  • Ionia County: 37.1% of customers without power
  • Clinton County: 15.5% of customers without power
  • Shiawassee County: 13.5% of customers without power

DTE Power:

  • TOTAL: 233,030

Lansing Board of Water and Light:

  • TOTAL: 23,568