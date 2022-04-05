ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — Eighteen-term U.S. Rep. Fred Upton says he will not seek reelection to Congress this fall.

Upton, a Republican from St. Joseph, made the announcement Tuesday on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Even the best story has a last chapter. This is it for me,” he said. “I’ve done the zillions of airline millions back and forth, I’ve signed ‘Fred’ to over a million letters, cast more votes than anyone in this chamber while here and by most accounts have succeeded in making a difference, accomplishing what I’ve set out to do with more unfinished work still yet to come.”

Becoming emotional, he thanked his parents, who he said were watching on C-SPAN, for their guidance in life. He also thanked his wife Amey and their family and promised her a “happily ever after.”

“Thanks again to the people of my district, who placed their faith and confidence in me all these great years,” Upton said. “God bless the USA.”

His decision comes after Michigan’s congressional district lines were redrawn, putting Upton and Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, in the same district. Huizenga has announced he is running in the newly drawn 4th District.

Upton has served Southwest Michigan in Congress since 1987. He called his constituency “wonderful and diverse.”

“These folks are truly the salt of the earth and I love them all, I really do, even the few that don’t always love me,” Upton said.

Before that, he worked in the White House under President Ronald Reagan and as a congressional staffer. He is the vice chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, which aims for bipartisan solutions to get things done.

“Throughout my career, I’ve leaned on lessons from my Reagan White House days,” Upton said. “Reagan worked both sides of the aisle to get things done, caring less about who got the credit. And I made a promise that such a principle would be my guiding light. Especially in these days of divided government, that is the only way one can actually get legislation enacted.”

He touted his 21st Century Cures Act, passed in 2016 when he was chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. He said it “laid the foundation” for the speedy approval of COVID-19 vaccines, including the Pfizer vaccine finished in Kalamazoo.

He also highlighted work to expand the Cures Act; encourage energy independence in North America, pursue renewable resources and deal with climate change; lowering the corporate tax rate to promote domestic job production; bail out automotive giants to maintain jobs; protect the Great Lakes and clean water; and respond to the pandemic, among other things.

“I’ve worked with seven (presidential) administrations, seven House speakers. None of them would call me a rubber stamp. If it’s good policy for Michigan, it’s good enough for all of us,” Upton said.

Upton was among 10 Republicans in the House who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer of Grand Rapids was also among those 10. Upton also voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill — pushed forward by the Problem Solvers — that passed Congress last year. He told News 8 that as a result, his office received dozens of expletive-filled calls and threats. He said at the time it was indicative of a type of political vitriol he had never seen in all his time in Washington.

“Hopefully, civility and bipartisanship versus discord and can rule, not rue, the day,” he said on the House floor Tuesday.

He was followed on the floor by Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, who praised Upton’s more than three decades of “devoted” public service to his district, his state and his nation.

“He has always put the people he served first,” Dingell said. “To him, bipartisan and compromise are not forbidden words. Fred knew well that if we are going to deliver real solutions for the American people, we need to come together and listen to all perspectives, no matter how complicated the issue might be. And it is because of that thinking he was able to get so much done in Congress.”

She called Upton a dear friend and said he was also the best friend of her late husband John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress ever.

She also praised Upton’s enduring civility, which she said Congress will miss the most.

“Fred really believed that he was an American first, that reaching across the aisle was important, that working together is how we get things done for the American people,” Dingell said. “His retiring is a loss for this country and especially the people of Michigan.”