MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — The northbound US-127 on and off ramps at Barnes Road in Mason will close for a week for maintenance on Thursday at 7 a.m., said the Michigan Department of Transportation.

MDOT is advising drivers to take alternate routes.

The maintenance work is part of the US-127 resurfacing and bridge repair project in Ingham County, which is a years-long process.

MDOT is investing about $62 million to resurface 12.5 miles of pavement, repair 10 structures, improve drainage and install a guardrail and barrier wall on US-127, between the Jackson County and Ingham County line and M-36 in Ingham County.

The project is a part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program.

The work is expected to be finished at 8 p.m. the following Thursday, Aug. 10.