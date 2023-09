LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Northbound US-127 over M-50 in Jackson is closed for repairs, beginning Friday at 8 p.m.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the section of highway for beam repairs. Construction begins Friday at 8 p.m. and will last through Monday at 6 a.m.

A traffic detour will route via South Street to US-127. MDOT is advising drivers to find an alternate route.

According to MDOT, performing regular maintenance on bridges helps to improve and extend their service life.