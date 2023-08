All lanes are closed in both directions on US-127 between Wetherby and Jefferson roads, following a crash Wednesday. (Image/MDOT)

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — All lanes in both directions are closed on US-127, between Wetherby and Jefferson roads, after a crash Wednesday in Jackson County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the crash after 12:05 p.m. Wednesday.

There are no further details yet on the crash that caused the road closure. Stay tuned for further updates.