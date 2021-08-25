US 127 North lanes closed as crews attempt to rescue victims of major crash

UPDATE 11:10 P.M. – 6 News has confirmed that Northbound 127 is shut down to Ingalls Road.

The vehicle fires appear to be put out. Multiple cars were involved in the crash. A rescue helicopter is still en route.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – First responders are battling a two-vehicle car fire on US 127 Northbound.

Northbound lanes are closed as crews attempt to rescue the vehicles’ passengers. A rescue helicopter has been dispatched.

The collision occurred near the 60-mile marker on 127.

