U.S. and Canadian officials are announcing a new EV corridor.

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — With Michigan on its way to an electric vehicle future, you might soon consider adding Canada to your list of travel destinations.

Plans for first U.S.-Canada electric vehicle (EV) corridor will be announced Tuesday afternoon at an in-person and livestreamed event in Detroit.

The new corridor proposes to enable EV drivers to travel with ease between Canada and the U.S., with enough charging stations along the way.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will join U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra in announcing the new EV corridor.

In Canada, one in 10 new vehicles purchased is a zero-emission vehicle, which helps support Canada’s plan to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

In the U.S., in addition to billions of dollars in private investments, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocates $7.5 billion in federal funding to create a national network of 500,000 public EV charging stations.

Michigan is expected to receive at least $110 million of the federal funding.