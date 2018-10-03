US flag shredded by Florence sells for $10,900 on eBay
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - The U.S. flag captured on a live camera as it was being torn to shreds by Hurricane Florence has brought $10,900 at auction.
News outlets report viewers watched the flag flying on the Frying Pan Tower get ripped apart as the storm reached the North Carolina coast last month.
EBay Inc. said 25 people bid 96 times for the flag. It’s not known who made the winning bid.
Proceeds will go to the American Red Cross and its relief efforts.
Richard Neal bought Frying Pan Tower in 2010 after the former Coast Guard lighthouse was deemed obsolete due to GPS navigation. Neal put the tower up for sale in May, but retained majority control of the site, which is now a bed-and-breakfast operated by Neal and his partners.
Previous
Toys R Us investors plan comeback for...
Next
Dollhouse design is thriving thanks...
More Stories
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NY Times: Trump got $413M from his dad, much from tax dodges
The 15,000-word Times report contradicts Mr. Trump’s portrayal of himself as a self-made...Read More »
-
Prepare yourself: The government is going to send a nationwide message to your cell phone
The test will include two portions. The Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) portion will begin at...Read More »
-
This Morning: New opportunities for high school students interested in manufacturing
Monday kicked off manufacturing week.Read More »