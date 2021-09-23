US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona makes stop in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Secretary of education Miguel Cardona spent his afternoon playing with kids. touring a head start facility and speaking about early education.

“With programs like yours that are so successful, and leaders like you that understand, and district and state leaders that understand we need to embrace better early childhood education. I’m really confident we’re going to move forward in this country,” he said.

Cardona says the pandemic is a challenge parents like him are still dealing with, but he emphasized that children can be safe while learning in person.

“For parents, I understand I sent my children to school last year without a vaccine, apprehensive. But knowing that they can thrive and they’re going to be safe if we follow the mitigation strategies. And I saw that here. “

Cardona’s trip was focused on welcoming students back to the classroom.

He says there are more than 50 million students in grades K1-2 across the country, and one way to prepare the future generation is by investing in their education early on.

Jennifer Flandersshouse, a mother of four, says the decision to enroll her children in PreK has set them up for success.

“From them going to head start to kindergarten they’ve already been exposed to the alphabet to the numbers to colors.”

Flandershouse says she felt so passionate about getting this service to more families that she became an advocate.

“Every child deserves a head start no matter what.”

It’s a sentiment Cardona says he and President Biden are working to share across the country.

“It all starts here. This place can write a book on how to do it well. We have to make sure that it’s part of the foundational programming we provide for children. Why start them behind?”