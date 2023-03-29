LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In light of the gun violence issues facing the entire country, including the recent shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, U.S. Senator Gary Peters believes it’s important to pass legislation that all can agree on.

According to Peters, 90% of Michiganders the effort of closing loopholes in the nation’s background check system for obtaining a gun.

If lawmakers aren’t on board, Peters said the public should take note.

“In my mind, we should pass it, we must pass it, we’ve got to put it on the floor and take action,” Peters said. “If legislators don’t want to vote for it, then they need to be held accountable by the people back home.”

At the state level, a universal background check bill is among multiple gun safety proposals currently moving through the state Legislature.